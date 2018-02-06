GARLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say a 6-year-old child is in the hospital after a crash in Garland.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle crash took place around 10 a.m. Tuesday, and both drivers were not injured. WABI-TV reports the crash is still under investigation but icy road conditions may have contributed to the cause of the crash.
Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Haverly-Johndro says drivers should take it slow on the road as visibility is very poor and slush can cause cars to pull to the side of the road unexpectedly.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
___
Information from: WABI-AM, http://www.wabiam910.com