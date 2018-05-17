PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Police in Peachtree City say six teens vandalized the homes of two people who had accused a high school coach of sexual battery.

News outlets cite a release from Peachtree City police that says five of the six suspects attend McIntosh High School. That’s the school whose baseball coach, David Munoz, was arrested in April after he was accused of sexual battery and inappropriate contact with student athletes.

Police said in a statement that the vandalism victims were also victims in the case that resulted in Munoz’s arrest.

The six face two counts each of second-degree criminal damage and intimidating a witness.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers. They turned themselves on Tuesday evening.