The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say six teenagers have been shot in Kentucky. No deaths have been reported.

Media outlets report that Louisville police say the teens were shot Friday evening in the city’s California neighborhood.

All six victims were taken to a hospital. Two had serious injuries and the other four had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victims are between the ages of 13 and 17.

No one has been arrested.

