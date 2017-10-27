LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say six teenagers have been shot in Kentucky. No deaths have been reported.
Media outlets report that Louisville police say the teens were shot Friday evening in the city’s California neighborhood.
All six victims were taken to a hospital. Two had serious injuries and the other four had non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victims are between the ages of 13 and 17.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
No one has been arrested.