NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police are investigating a New Jersey crash that resulted in five pedestrians being struck over the weekend.
Newark public safety officials said two vehicles collided shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday in Newark, and one of the vehicles struck a group of people.
One person was taken to University Hospital and listed in stable condition. The other four reported complaints of pain stemming from the accident.
Police said both drivers remained at the scene and the accident is under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop