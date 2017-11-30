ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have received three reports of rocks thrown at cars within two days in one city.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Asheville police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse says there have been five total rock-throwing incidents this month, including the three instances on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

Hallingse says the stone throwers have struck at different locations, times and days of the week. Police don’t know if a single entity is behind the incidents, or if each one is an isolated occurrence, but they don’t believe anyone in particular is being targeted.

In one Nov. 28 incident, a thrown rock shattered the windshield of Mary and Craig Miller’s Mini Cooper.

