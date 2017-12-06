VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say five people were injured after a motorist drove his car into a Bank of America branch in Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot says the vehicle swerved off a roadway and smashed through a brick wall, narrowly missing an employee’s desk.

Officials tell the newspaper that they believe the driver suffered a medical emergency just before the Tuesday crash. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fire department spokesman Art Kohn says four people inside the bank sustained minor injuries.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com