VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say five people were injured after a motorist drove his car into a Bank of America branch in Virginia Beach.
The Virginian-Pilot says the vehicle swerved off a roadway and smashed through a brick wall, narrowly missing an employee’s desk.
Officials tell the newspaper that they believe the driver suffered a medical emergency just before the Tuesday crash. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Fire department spokesman Art Kohn says four people inside the bank sustained minor injuries.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com