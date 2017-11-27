MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Several cars are riddled with bullet holes after a shooting in a Connecticut apartment complex.

Police say they first received reports of shots fired Sunday night in Manchester. Officers arrived to find five cars damaged by gunshots.

Jason Ryans tells WFSB-TV his vehicle was struck. He says an officer told him the damage was the result of a shootout where one suspect hid behind his car for cover.

Ryans says he is moving from the apartment complex for the safety of his four children.

The shooting is under investigation.