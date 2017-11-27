MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Several cars are riddled with bullet holes after a shooting in a Connecticut apartment complex.
Police say they first received reports of shots fired Sunday night in Manchester. Officers arrived to find five cars damaged by gunshots.
Jason Ryans tells WFSB-TV his vehicle was struck. He says an officer told him the damage was the result of a shootout where one suspect hid behind his car for cover.
Ryans says he is moving from the apartment complex for the safety of his four children.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge
The shooting is under investigation.