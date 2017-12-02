MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in the killings of two teens found dead in a car in the Maryland suburbs of Washington the night before their high school graduation.
Montgomery County police said in a statement that 25-year-old Rony Alexander Galicia of Germantown was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Police have said a 911 caller reported the sound of shots fired the night of June 5. Responding officers found 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem Ziberov with apparent gunshot wounds in a car in Montgomery Village. Both died at the scene.
The police statement says DNA at the crime scene belonged to Galicia.
Court records show he has a preliminary hearing Dec. 22. They don’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.