CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old girl who was sitting on a Chicago front porch with her parents has been wounded in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the city’s Gresham neighborhood after a car pulled up and someone in the vehicle opened fire. Police say the girl had a gunshot wound the shoulder and was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says in a tweet that detectives are “making good progress at this early stage.” He says a person at the home has “a history” with Chicago police and may have been the intended target.