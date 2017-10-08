TELFORD, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania police say a 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized with severe burns after he fell into a bonfire.

Telford police say the child was injured at a home in Montgomery County Saturday night.

WMFZ-TV reports the child suffered third-degree burns to his hands and forearms as well as minor burns to his back. The child has been airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The child’s current condition has not been released. Officials say the fall appears to be accidental.