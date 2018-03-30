HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police say four people area wounded and a man is in custody after a shooting near a busy crossroads in Henderson.

Officer Rodrigo Pena said two victims were hospitalized in critical condition after police were called a little before 10 a.m. Friday to an address on Sunset Road west of Green Valley Parkway.

Pena says he doesn’t immediately know the extent of injuries to the other two people.

He says officers were not involved in the shooting, and the suspect wasn’t injured.

KVVU-TV Fox5 reports the shooting happened during a failed carjacking at a gas station.

The identities of the victims and the man who was arrested weren’t immediately made public.