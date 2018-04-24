PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County Police say all of the juvenile suspects allegedly involved in the carjacking of a pregnant teacher have been arrested.

Authorities say four teenage girls attacked the pregnant teacher at the elementary school where she worked. They violently stole her purse, her cell phone and her Kia Sportage.

The first two suspects were quickly identified, arrested and charged. Investigators found the other two in recent days.

In a Tuesday statement, Baltimore County Police allege the female suspects have been involved in at least two other car thefts. They believe they have also been behind street robberies and purse snatchings in the city of Baltimore.

The girls showed up at the Parkville elementary school on Friday under the guise of enrolling a child, then attacked the teacher in the parking lot.