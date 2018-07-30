NEW YORK (AP) — Four people, including a 5-year-old boy, have been shot and killed at an apartment building in New York City.
Detectives are investigating whether the deaths Monday night may have been a murder-suicide.
Officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the building in the Astoria section of Queens. Police say they found two women, a man, and the boy had been shot, and the man’s throat had been slashed.
Police say a gun was found at the scene.
It was not immediately clear if the people were related. Police continue to investigate the circumstances.
TV news video showed a cluster of police cars and officers around the low-rise brick building and officers in heavy gear walking around it, as bystanders gathered behind police lines.