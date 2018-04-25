WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say four people were struck by a vehicle in the nation’s capital after two vehicles collided in an intersection.

News outlets report the pedestrians were taken to area hospitals suffering from serious injuries that were not life-threatening. Police say there was no indication that the incident was intentional.

Cmdr. Morgan C. Kane says a pickup truck and a sedan were being driven south on a street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when the truck’s driver apparently turned too wide and struck the other vehicle.

Kane says the impact pushed the sedan onto the sidewalk and into the pedestrians. No occupants of any of the vehicles were hurt.

It’s unclear how fast the vehicles were going at the time of the crash.