BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say four men were shot in a drive-by shooting.
News outlets cite a police release that says officers responding to a report of a shooting Monday afternoon found three victims at the scene, and a fourth victim a short time later.
Police say one 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, while another 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. A 22-year-old man was shot in his hand, while the 22-year-old man found away from the scene was shot in his buttocks.
All four victims were hospitalized. Their current conditions are unclear.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Indonesia’s ‘sick’ new suicide bombers: parents with their children VIEW
- Watchdog: EPA's Pruitt demanded 24/7 armed security on Day 1
Further information hasn’t been released. Acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle visited the investigation scene.