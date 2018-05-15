BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say four men were shot in a drive-by shooting.

News outlets cite a police release that says officers responding to a report of a shooting Monday afternoon found three victims at the scene, and a fourth victim a short time later.

Police say one 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, while another 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. A 22-year-old man was shot in his hand, while the 22-year-old man found away from the scene was shot in his buttocks.

All four victims were hospitalized. Their current conditions are unclear.

Further information hasn’t been released. Acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle visited the investigation scene.