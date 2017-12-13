COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Four people have been injured, two of them critically, in a shooting in Columbus.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition, a third was hospitalized in stable condition and a fourth victim was treated at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect. A motive remains under investigation.

The shooting happened in the same area where the city’s 130th homicide of the year was recorded on Monday. Police have not said if the shootings are connected.