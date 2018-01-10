NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say one person faces life-threatening injuries and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 near North Hampton.

Police were called to the crash Tuesday evening, where a van driven by 51-year-old Ming Chen swerved and crashed near a toll plaza. There were three unidentified passengers in the vehicle, one of whom was ejected out the front windshield.

Chen and a passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The two rear passengers, who weren’t wearing seat belts, were taken to another hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police say based on their initial investigation, it appears the van either changed lanes and lost control or was trying to make it into the cash lanes from the open road tolling lanes at the toll plaza.