BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York continue to investigate a shooting that injured a man over the weekend.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in Buffalo. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
