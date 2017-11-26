Share story

By
The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York continue to investigate a shooting that injured a man over the weekend.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in Buffalo. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Most Read Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.
The Associated Press