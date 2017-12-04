LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a child accidentally shot himself and was subsequently involved in a car crash while being rushed to the hospital.
News outlets report Louisville Metro police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says the 3-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself Sunday morning. His father tried to rush him to a hospital and got into an accident involving multiple cars. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Officers responded to the scene and an ambulance took the child to a children’s hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
It’s unclear how the child got the gun. The incident remains under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State