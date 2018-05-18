SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old central New York boy who was believed to have been beaten by a belt by his mother and stepfather has died.

Seneca Falls Police say Panagiotis Stephanides-Vacchino was taken off life support Wednesday afternoon. The boy had been on life support since Sunday.

Police Chief Stuart Peenstra says the boy’s stepfather, Donald Bovio, called 911 Saturday and told first responders Peter had fallen down a flight of stairs at their Seneca Falls home.

Peter was taken to a Syracuse hospital, and Peenstra says doctors found his injuries were inconsistent with a fall.

Donald and Alison Bovio, both 38, have been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and reckless assault of a child among other charges.

Their lawyer could not immediately be found for comment.