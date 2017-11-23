PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say three men have been wounded in a spate of shootings in Providence.

Deputy Police Chief Tomas Verdi says Wednesday’s shootings do not appear to have been related.

Police say gunfire first erupted just after 1 p.m. near a public library in the city’s south end, sending two men to the hospital. A 25-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition, and a 20-year-old man was treated for his injuries and released.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man was shot at about 6:30 p.m. Police said that victim was listed in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.