NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say three teenagers were stabbed during a fight outside a Brooklyn high school.

Police say the fight happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday near Lincoln High School in Brooklyn’s West Brighton neighborhood. Authorities say three boys were stabbed. Police say the victims are all between the ages of 16 and 18 and are students of nearby James Madison High School.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Three male suspects have been taken into custody. Police say charges are pending.

A New York City Department of Education spokesperson said Lincoln High School and William E. Grady High School were put on lockdown following the stabbing.