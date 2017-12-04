BOSTON (AP) — Three teens have been arrested for an armed robbery in Boston.

Authorities say a man walked into a Boston Police station Saturday evening to report the robbery. The man told officers the robbery happened in Mattapan after he had arranged to buy an iPhone that was posted on Facebook.

Police say the seller and two suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim says he told the suspects he wanted to see the phone first.

Authorities say the suspects then took out a sawed-off shotgun and ordered the man to give them his money.

Investigators identified three boys, ages 13, 14 and 16 as the suspects. The teens have been charged with delinquent to wit and armed robbery by means of a shotgun.