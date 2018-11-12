ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say three people have been shot and wounded at a business in southeast Albuquerque and they’re searching for a suspect.
Albuquerque police say they responded to reports of an active shooter Monday night and found three people with gunshot wounds.
They say the names, ages and conditions of the three people wounded weren’t immediately available.
A possible motive for the shootings also was unclear.
Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that the business appeared to be in a warehouse.
Police say a SWAT team is at the scene and has gone inside the building searching for the shooter.