EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police say three people have been injured in a two-car crash.
The Rutland Herald reports the crash occurred on U.S. Route 2 in East Montpelier Saturday afternoon. State police say 34-year-old Sean Lee, of Plainfield, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a car driven by 18-year-old Bridget Couture, of Plainfield.
State police say three passengers were treated at a nearby hospital for injuries.
Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/