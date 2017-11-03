NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for the suspect who injured three people in a Halloween shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Clason Point section of the Bronx. Police say a group approached another group of men standing in front of a housing complex when one of the suspects fired a handgun multiple times.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head while a 24-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were both shot in the leg. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate.