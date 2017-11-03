NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for the suspect who injured three people in a Halloween shooting.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Clason Point section of the Bronx. Police say a group approached another group of men standing in front of a housing complex when one of the suspects fired a handgun multiple times.
A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head while a 24-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were both shot in the leg. The victims were taken to a local hospital.
Police continue to investigate.
Most Read Stories
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Belltown shooting
- Funko stock plunges in IPO market’s worst first-day trading this year