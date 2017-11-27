EAST EARL, Pa. (AP) — Police say three people have been injured after a feed mill truck collided with an SUV in a Pennsylvania township and smashed into a church.

LNP newspaper reports Route 625 has been shut down around the area of the crash.

The crash occurred Monday morning as the SUV was turning from an intersection. The truck crashed through the front of Bethany Grace Fellowship church and wound up inside its gymnasium.

East Earl Police Chief Kevin McCarthy says the injuries in the vehicles do not appear to be life-threatening.

___

Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com