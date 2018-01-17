BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Police have found the bodies of three people in a Central Texas apartment, each with gunshot wounds, after the three were reported as failing to show up for work.

Bryan police identified the three as 54-year-old Melvin Nathan Benefield, his 46-year-old wife Virginia Ann Winzenried Benefield and their 65-year-old neighbor Larry Darnell Davis.

A police statement says autopsies have been ordered to determine if the gunshot wounds were the cause of the three deaths. There is no word yet on motive or if any suspects are sought. However, investigators say they do not believe the public is in any danger.

Bryan is 90 miles (144 kilometers) northwest of Houston.