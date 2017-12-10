SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in central New York say three men were stabbed during a brawl at a pizza parlor.
Syracuse police tell WSTM-TV a large fight started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Acropolis Pizza. Police say the fight was still going when police arrived at the restaurant.
Authorities say a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and back and another 19-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. Both men were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. Police say a 20-year-old was also stabbed in the neck and treated.
No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.
___
Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com