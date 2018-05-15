NEWBURG, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say three people have been killed in a crash involving a dump truck.
State police said in a Tuesday news release that the three people were pronounced dead at the scene of the Charles County crash. Two people were taken to a hospital. Police say all five were traveling in an SUV at the time of the crash.
News outlets report the driver of the dump truck and his passenger were taken to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
The preliminary investigation indicates the dump truck was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 234 shortly before 3:00 p.m. Witnesses told police the SUV failed to stop at the posted stop sign when the crash occurred.
The investigation is continuing.