CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Iowa say three people have died and three others have been injured in the head-on crash of a sport utility vehicle and a car.
Police say the crash happened Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls police say in a news release that the westbound car on Viking Road was speeding when it crossed the center line and hit the eastbound SUV.
Police say three people in the car were ejected and were killed. Three people in the SUV were hospitalized with what officials believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of those involved had not been released by midday Saturday.