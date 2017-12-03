PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have three juveniles in custody in connection with the fatal beating death of a 57-year-old homeless man in northeast Philadelphia.

Authorities were called to the scene Nov. 26 for a robbery in progress. Police found Kevin Cullen on the ground unconscious with his pockets empty.

One resident who lives nearby previously said she heard a group of teens laughing as they ran away from Cullen.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and he died from his injuries the next day.

Cullen’s brother, Tom Cullen, said Wednesday that he was well-known in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood. Tom Cullen says his brother was “loved deeply.”

Police have not filed charges against the three juveniles in custody.