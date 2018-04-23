BRADFORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say three people were injured in a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer and a flatbed truck.

WMUR-TV reports the crash happened Monday morning on Route 114 in Bradford. Bradford Police Chief Jim Valiquet says the tractor-trailer struck the flatbed truck when the driver of the flatbed made a sudden left turn from the right-hand side of the road.

The impact of the collision threw both vehicles several feet down the road. Officers arriving on the scene found the flatbed propped up vertically between the tractor-trailer and a guardrail.

The driver of the flat bed and two passengers were taken to Concord Hospital. They are expected to be OK. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com