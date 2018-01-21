BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say one man is in the hospital and multiple people are in custody after a shooting in Boscawen over the weekend.

Boscawen police say the shooting a section of a town neighborhood on lockdown for Sunday afternoon and evening. WMUR-TV reports a number of police agencies responded to the scene after reports of shooting, where one man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported

Boscawen Police Chief Kevin Wyman says three people are currently in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police are investigating what Wyman is calling an “isolated incident.” The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

___

