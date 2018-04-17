BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Police say three people have been found dead inside a parked car in an industrial area in Burbank.
Police Sgt. Derek Green tells KCAL-TV that a parking enforcement officer called police after peering into the car Tuesday morning.
He says police later found three people dead inside the car.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the people died, but Green said it was considered a homicide investigation.
He says coroner’s officials have not yet arrived at the scene.