TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say the deaths of three people whose bodies were found after a house fire in Oklahoma are being investigated as a triple homicide.
The fire broke out early Sunday at a home in north Tulsa. Police Sgt. Brandon Watkins tells the Tulsa World that the case is “definitely” a homicide, but he declined to give further details on what led police to reach that conclusion.
The Tulsa Fire Department says the state medical examiner’s office has not yet determined the causes of death.
The victims’ names have not been released and no arrests have been announced.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump campaign selling email and phone lists for millions of supporters
- Kushner paid almost no taxes for years, documents show
- With genetic-identity registries, it’s the end of anonymity as we know it
- ‘No way to even ask for help’: Florida Panhandle residents desperate for food and shelter VIEW
- What’s at stake in a Harvard lawsuit: decades of debate over race
___
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com