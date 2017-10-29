MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a second victim has died from injuries suffered in an apartment building fire three weeks ago.

The Police Department said Friday that homicide investigators learned of the woman’s death. Her name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

Marcus Dewayne Shanks of Minneapolis already faces second-degree murder and arson charges in the Oct. 6 fire. First responders arrived to find several residents hanging from windows. A man and a woman jumped from the third floor to escape. Fifty-nine-year-old Royce Wayne James died later at the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness reported seeing Shanks in the apartment building before the fire, dousing a stairwell in lighter fluid. Shanks remains jailed with bail set at $1 million.