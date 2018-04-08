HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police say nearly 30 malnourished cats have been seized from a Virginia home and a woman has been charged.

The Daily Press reported Friday that 34-year-old Emily Susanne Wright was charged with 29 counts each of felony cruelty to animals, general duties, failure to vaccinate for rabies and no city cat license. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

A Hampton Police Division news release says the felines were found when animal control officers responded to a complaint of animal cruelty.

The cats will undergo an extensive screening process to determine whether they are adoptable. The process is expected to take several weeks.

