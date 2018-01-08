SACO, Maine (AP) — Police have identified the man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Maine.
Authorities say 28-year-old Christopher Colman died Sunday after he lost control of his vehicle on an icy roadway in Saco.
Police say Colman was driving northbound around noon on Route 102 when his car slid sideways into the oncoming lane, striking another vehicle.
The other driver has been taken to a local hospital, and authorities say he or she may have broken bones.
Most Read Stories
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- Eastside home prices break record; Capitol Hill area hits $1 million median
Both cars were totaled in the crash.