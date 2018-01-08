SACO, Maine (AP) — Police have identified the man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Maine.

Authorities say 28-year-old Christopher Colman died Sunday after he lost control of his vehicle on an icy roadway in Saco.

Police say Colman was driving northbound around noon on Route 102 when his car slid sideways into the oncoming lane, striking another vehicle.

The other driver has been taken to a local hospital, and authorities say he or she may have broken bones.

Both cars were totaled in the crash.