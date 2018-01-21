FORT KENT, Maine (AP) — Maine police say they’ve identified the body of a man who was found dead over the weekend just off a snowmobile trail in Fort Kent.

Fort Kent Police Chief Tom Pelletier said Saturday evening that the body was identified as 25-year-old Cody Allen Bennett, of Allagash. The Portland Press Herald reports his body was discovered by a couple on snowshoes walking throw a woods trail Saturday afternoon.

Pelletier says Bennett was not previously reported missing but had not been seen for several days. He says exposure to extreme cold could have been a factor in Bennett’s death.

Pelletier says the death does not appear to be suspicious. Fort Kent police will continue to investigate.

