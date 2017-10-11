HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say they seized 2,300 bags of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and cash during a vehicle stop and arrested four people on drug trafficking charges.

Police in Hartford say they stopped the vehicle at about 10 p.m. Tuesday on a registration violation. The occupants consented to a search of the vehicle.

Two men were Springfield, Massachusetts, a man from Stockbridge, Vermont, and a woman from Graniteville, Vermont, were arrested and jailed.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.