JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Police in western New York are investigating a stabbing that left a 22-year-old man dead.

WGRZ-TV reports Jamestown Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say two men were spotted fighting before one of the men stabbed the other. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

No arrests have been made. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Police continue to investigate.

