LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are looking for the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man.

Lt. Dan McGrath told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the stabbing happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the northeast Las Vegas valley. He says the man was stabbed when he tried to intervene in a couple’s argument that had escalated.

McGrath says the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He described the suspect as a man in his 50s.

The victim was not immediately identified.

