LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are looking for the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man.
Lt. Dan McGrath told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the stabbing happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the northeast Las Vegas valley. He says the man was stabbed when he tried to intervene in a couple’s argument that had escalated.
McGrath says the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He described the suspect as a man in his 50s.
The victim was not immediately identified.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com