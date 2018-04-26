WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say two boys possibly as young as 15 and 12 robbed a convenience store.
Officer Paul Cruz says the older of the two boys had a handgun when the robbed a Presto store Wednesday night.
The boys fled after an employee gave them money. No one was injured.
Police say the suspects were black. Cruz says the older boy was about 5-feet-2, 120 pounds and wearing a black hoodie with tan pants. The second robber was about 5-feet, 120 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.
