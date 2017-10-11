SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.
WHIO-TV reports traffic slowed to a standstill Monday after the 2-year-old was found in a busy Springfield intersection. Several motorists and bystanders were able to help the boy to safety.
Police say the boy’s grandfather had lost track of the child after he fell asleep watching movies with him.
The man has pleaded not guilty.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- The Pac-12 did Washington no favors with the schedule, and that was a mistake
___
Information from: WHIO-TV, http://www.whiotv.com