LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee says two teens were shot and killed at a gas station.
News outlets cite a release from Lebanon police that says police responding to shots fired Sunday night found 19-year-old Jacob E. Doughton with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police learned that another gunshot victim was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle. That victim, a 15-year-old boy, was also pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified.
Police have arrested a juvenile male in connection with the teens’ deaths. He was captured on foot at a nearby restaurant.
Further details have not been released.
Lebanon is around 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Nashville.