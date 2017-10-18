COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Police say 20 guns were stolen from an outdoor sports store in Mississippi and now two teenagers are charged with burglary.

Columbus police tell WCBI-TV the 17-year-old boys are each charged with burglary of a commercial building after the weapons were taken from K & S Outdoors on Oct. 11.

One boy is being charged in youth court, while investigators say the other has previously been charged as an adult in another case.

Police Chief Oscar Lewis says it’s important to get people off the streets who are breaking into businesses and stealing weapons, hopefully coming into contact with them and making arrests before crimes happen.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have assisted police in the ongoing investigation.

