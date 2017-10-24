PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two teenagers have been shot and killed in Philadelphia.
It happened Tuesday night.
Police say two 16-year-old boys suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. They were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police have not released their names.
Police say no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
Police continue to investigate.