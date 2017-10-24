Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two teenagers have been shot and killed in Philadelphia.

It happened Tuesday night.

Police say two 16-year-old boys suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. They were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police have not released their names.

Police say no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Police continue to investigate.

