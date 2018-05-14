BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Police in coastal Georgia say a swimmer who struggled to stay afloat in the ocean and a man who tried to rescue her have both died.
News outlets report that bystanders on St. Simons Island tried to help 34-year-old Aleisha Rankin and a toddler after they became distressed while swimming offshore Sunday evening.
Glynn County police said in a news release Monday that Rankin was pulled from the water but died later at a hospital. Police said the child was in good condition.
One man who plunged into the water to aid Rankin and the child failed to surface on Sunday. Police said 39-year-old Gregory Grant’s body was found in the water near the beach early Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
Police had used boats, drones and helicopters in an effort to rescue Grant.