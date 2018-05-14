BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Police in coastal Georgia say a swimmer who struggled to stay afloat in the ocean and a man who tried to rescue her have both died.

News outlets report that bystanders on St. Simons Island tried to help 34-year-old Aleisha Rankin and a toddler after they became distressed while swimming offshore Sunday evening.

Glynn County police said in a news release Monday that Rankin was pulled from the water but died later at a hospital. Police said the child was in good condition.

One man who plunged into the water to aid Rankin and the child failed to surface on Sunday. Police said 39-year-old Gregory Grant’s body was found in the water near the beach early Monday.

Police had used boats, drones and helicopters in an effort to rescue Grant.